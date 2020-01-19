PayCoin (XPY) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, PayCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,341.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

