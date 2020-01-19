Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $222,368.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.