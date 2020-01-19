pEOS (PEOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $70,176.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 68% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. pEOS has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $70,176.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one.

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

