Pepe Cash Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $2,334.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. During the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com.

Pepe Cash Token Trading

Pepe Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

