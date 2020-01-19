Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $484,454.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051528 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,749.10 or 1.01060478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046140 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

