Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,860,305 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.