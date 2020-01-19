Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and $129,901.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,385,444,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

