Pinkcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $291.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $539,744.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.01170528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,019,066 coins and its circulating supply is 414,758,630 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

