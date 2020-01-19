Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $537,178.00 and $834.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.01103108 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,000,624 coins and its circulating supply is 414,740,188 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

