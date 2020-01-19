Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $241,087.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

