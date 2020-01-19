PLATINCOIN Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00060164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,077,678 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

