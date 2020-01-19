PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Hits $0.0049

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $788,330.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.