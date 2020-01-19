PlayGame (PXG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $737.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $244,470.00 and $737.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

