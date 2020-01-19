Playkey Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Playkey has a market cap of $421,700.00 and $17,591.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

