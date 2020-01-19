PLNcoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PLNC)

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $5,921.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,749.11 or 2.04507628 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

