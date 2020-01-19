POA Trading Up 1% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. Over the last week, POA has traded up 1% against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $127,654.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

