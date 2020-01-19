Polymath Hits Market Cap of $8.25 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Polymath has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00655438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008079 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, UEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Koinex, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

