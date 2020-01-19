PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $40,674.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

