POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Tops $879,089.00

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 45.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, GDAC, Bilaxy and LBank. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 49.5% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $879,089.00 and $263.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, GDAC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

