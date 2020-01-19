PotCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,185.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $1,185.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.01907410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.03841330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00656672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00746368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00585137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,199,656 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

