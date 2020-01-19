Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Premier stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 703,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

