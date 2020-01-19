Primas (PST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $880,094.00

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Primas has a market cap of $1.09 million and $880,094.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and BCEX. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

