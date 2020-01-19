Prime-XI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a market cap of $1,903.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Prime-XI

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.