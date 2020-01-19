Primecoin (XPM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,126.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $10,126.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,397,587 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

