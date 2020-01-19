PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $41,610.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PRiVCY

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

