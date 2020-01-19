Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0012 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $55,149.00 and approximately $5,793.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

