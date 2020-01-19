Project Coin Price Tops $0.0002 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Project Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and Graviex. Project Coin has a market cap of $8,826.00 and $3.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 91.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

