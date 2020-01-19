Propy Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Propy has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $151,554.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,173,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.