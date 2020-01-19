ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $90,215.00 and $62.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01098907 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035312 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 149,459,843 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.