Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,028. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

