Pundi X Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $31.43 million and $1.46 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

