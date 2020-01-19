PutinCoin Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a market cap of $169,148.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051583 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073386 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.90 or 1.00068524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044979 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 976,532,908 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

