PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $167,474.00 and $12.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 50.7% against the dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.01170528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

