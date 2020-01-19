Qudian (NYSE:QD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Qudian (NYSE:QD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

QD has been the topic of several other reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qudian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of QD opened at $3.52 on Friday. Qudian has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

