QUINADS Price Up 71.5% Over Last Week (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 182.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $65,652.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00319512 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002318 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008294 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

