QYNO Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $342.00 and $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

