Ratecoin Achieves Market Cap of $42,319.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $42,319.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html.

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

