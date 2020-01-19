Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $375,566.00 and $7,033.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.03152113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00198219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

