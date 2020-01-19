Raymond James Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been given a $60.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

