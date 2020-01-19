RChain (RHOC) Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and BitMart. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $8.15 million and $3,059.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Bitinka, Kucoin, BitMart, Bilaxy, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

