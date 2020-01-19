RED Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $258,786.00 and approximately $55,349.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007948 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 592.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000236 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

