Refereum Price Tops $0.0006 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $102,234.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.