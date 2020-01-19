Remme Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $187,049.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Remme has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

