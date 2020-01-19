Reviewing Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.99 million 213.00 -$118.87 million ($2.59) -21.68 Amgen $23.75 billion 6.04 $8.39 billion $14.40 16.77

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acceleron Pharma and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 3 9 0 2.75 Amgen 0 9 12 0 2.57

Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $60.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $236.29, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -353.57% -30.79% -27.96% Amgen 34.48% 80.26% 14.50%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

