Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of 2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $$67.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

