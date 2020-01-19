Rupee Trading 34.4% Higher This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $238,820.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,416,100 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

