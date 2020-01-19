SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 17.9% Higher This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $341,430.00 and $252,146.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00091568 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 293.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,256,665 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

