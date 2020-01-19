Save Environment Token Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (SET)

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Save Environment Token has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Save Environment Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. Save Environment Token has a total market capitalization of $12,363.00 and $63.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Save Environment Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.05753358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128369 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Save Environment Token Profile

Save Environment Token is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,395 tokens. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys. The official website for Save Environment Token is www.set4earth.com.

Save Environment Token Token Trading

Save Environment Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save Environment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Save Environment Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Save Environment Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Save Environment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save Environment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.