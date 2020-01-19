Scala Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $499,756.00 and $153.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.