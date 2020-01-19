Seele Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.00 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, CoinBene and IDEX. Seele has a market capitalization of $81.00 million and $25.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

